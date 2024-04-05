ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading Up 4.1%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 93,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 623,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPRY shares. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 11th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 2,800 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,744,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,744,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 505,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,953,289.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,958,073 shares in the company, valued at $97,489,534.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,480. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,627,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $84,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Articles

