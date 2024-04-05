Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 4,191 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 4,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $29,462.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 588,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,875.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arteris Price Performance
Arteris stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.03. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 150.71% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AIP
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.