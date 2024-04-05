Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 4,191 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 4,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $29,462.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 588,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,875.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.03. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 150.71% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 335,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 164,628 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

