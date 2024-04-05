Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Paul L. Alpern Sells 3,292 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $23,636.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,042 shares in the company, valued at $581,881.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.06 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 89.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Arteris by 51.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arteris by 203.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

