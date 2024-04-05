Arvest Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,544,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,507,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.24. 4,960,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,047,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KVUE. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.