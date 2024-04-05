Arvest Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.95. 2,902,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.54 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,646. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

