Arvest Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 295,444 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,462,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,106,000 after acquiring an additional 125,845 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. 28,262,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,459,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $25.14.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

