Arvest Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 883 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 59,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $55.74.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

