Arvest Investments Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

