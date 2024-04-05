Arvest Investments Inc. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,330 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

EOG traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $136.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,899. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

