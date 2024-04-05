Arvest Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.84. 9,542,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,919,069. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

