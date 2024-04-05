Arvest Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.86. The company had a trading volume of 124,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,142. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.82.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

