Arvest Investments Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.6 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $442.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,195,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,780,102. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.30. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

