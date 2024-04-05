Arvest Investments Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PSX traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.61. 1,125,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,452. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.55 and its 200-day moving average is $132.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

