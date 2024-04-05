Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 10,811 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,768 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,286,000 after purchasing an additional 167,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,227,000 after purchasing an additional 133,527 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IPG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

