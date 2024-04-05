Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 2,344 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $102.69. The company had a trading volume of 736,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,719. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.04 and a 52-week high of $104.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

