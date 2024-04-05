Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 749 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.55. The company had a trading volume of 983,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $231.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.29.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.76.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

