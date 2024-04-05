ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:ASA opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $90,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

