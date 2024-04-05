ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:ASA opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
