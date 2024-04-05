Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Price Target to $10.00

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded SurgePays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

SurgePays stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $75.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. SurgePays has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $9.23.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. SurgePays had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SURG. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the third quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SurgePays in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

