Assembly Biosciences’ (ASMB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($12.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($13.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($14.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($15.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($15.59) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

ASMB opened at $13.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $74.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 24,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $233,990.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 655,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,066 shares of company stock worth $26,924. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 99,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 53,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 262,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 12.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

