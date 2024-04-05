Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,185 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $129,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,566 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 182,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,090. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

