Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 3,095 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $48,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN traded up $9.77 on Friday, reaching $946.79. 82,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,839. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $959.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $884.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $968.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

