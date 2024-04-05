Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 59,308 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $28,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 19.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $2,399,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,020.9% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,553 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. 1,932,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

