Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $37.11 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,363 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,081,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.00. 13,049,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,920,764. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

