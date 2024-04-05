Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $46.05 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $46,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,188. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.53. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

