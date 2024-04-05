Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $46.67 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of CME Group worth $46,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.89. 332,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,343. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

