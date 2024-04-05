Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,763 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $31,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 97,516 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380,185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 144,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,768,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,420,174. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

