Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $37,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.14. 744,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,659. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average of $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

