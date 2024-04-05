Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $39,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %

Progressive stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.91. The stock had a trading volume of 613,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,929. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.01. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

