Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,332 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Essex Property Trust worth $36,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.30.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.10. 37,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.95. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $252.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.31%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

