Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,036 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $32,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $122.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $143.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 329.83%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

