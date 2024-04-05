Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 12,593 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $27,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.33. 963,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,128,275. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

