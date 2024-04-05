Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,661 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $33,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.08. 269,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,104. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

