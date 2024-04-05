AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) PT Lowered to $7.40 at Scotiabank

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $7.50 to $7.40 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTS
AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 3.0 %
Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.