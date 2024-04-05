AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) PT Lowered to $7.40 at Scotiabank

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $7.50 to $7.40 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

ASTS opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

