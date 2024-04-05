Astar (ASTR) 1-Day Volume Tops $31.06 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Astar has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a market cap of $702.82 million and approximately $31.06 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,416,581,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,611,719,287 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

