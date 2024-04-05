Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $23.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

AY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.97. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

