Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after buying an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,509,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,186,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.19.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $1,978,746.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,291 shares in the company, valued at $100,916,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $881,068.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 167,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,663,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $1,978,746.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,291 shares in the company, valued at $100,916,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $63,281,052. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $192.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of -129.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.44. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.