Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) PT Lowered to $23.70 at Bank of America

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $25.00 to $23.70 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 4.1 %

ATAT stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.60. Atour Lifestyle has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $61,194,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,055,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,769,000 after buying an additional 1,649,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after buying an additional 1,366,236 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth $22,073,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth $18,971,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.