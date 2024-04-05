ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives C$66.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATS shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

TSE ATS opened at C$44.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.25. ATS has a 12-month low of C$44.56 and a 12-month high of C$64.80.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.02. ATS had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of C$752.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$727.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.5071507 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

