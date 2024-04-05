Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Boosted by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,216 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Autodesk by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,355 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $24,349,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADSK traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.45. 356,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.26 and its 200-day moving average is $233.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

