Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $320.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.44.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $244.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

