AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Trading Up 4%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 316,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 842,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

AvePoint Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 0.85.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,061 shares of company stock worth $342,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 182,047 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

