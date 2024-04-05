Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,647 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Impinj by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.39. 58,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 2.05. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $142.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 371 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $30,114.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,398.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $30,114.07. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,398.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,463 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.