Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 284 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after purchasing an additional 634,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Shopify by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,901 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. 3,295,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,590,718. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 831.43 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

