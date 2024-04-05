Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,013 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $11,531,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $7,944,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Veralto stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.25. 704,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,621. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

