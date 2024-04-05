Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $1,848,000. Bensler LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 61,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 23,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after buying an additional 49,220 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.