Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $65.28. 3,733,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,575,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.