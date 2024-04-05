Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.87. 734,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,951. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

