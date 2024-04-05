Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 180.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $161.97. The stock had a trading volume of 401,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,966. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $99.33 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

