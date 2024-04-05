Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $4,449,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 163,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 145,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MCHP traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

