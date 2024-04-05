Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $968.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $947.92. 123,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,422. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $959.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $884.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

